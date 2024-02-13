Conclusion prayer of Tablighi Ijtemah offered in Sibi

Open Menu

The annual three-day of Tablighi Ijtemah ended peacefully in Sibi on Tuesday morning where special prayers were offered for the safety, and prosperity of the country during conclusion prayer

Millions of people from all over the country attended the three-day Tablighi Ijtemah.

Local administration made special security arrangements to ensure the protection of participants of the Tablighi Ijtemah.

