Conclusion Prayer Of Tablighi Ijtemah Offered In Sibi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 07:14 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The annual three-day of Tablighi Ijtemah ended peacefully in Sibi on Tuesday morning where special prayers were offered for the safety, and prosperity of the country during conclusion prayers.
Millions of people from all over the country attended the three-day Tablighi Ijtemah.
Local administration made special security arrangements to ensure the protection of participants of the Tablighi Ijtemah.
