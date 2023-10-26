Constable killed by unadentified assailant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A constable was killed by the firing of unidentified accused late on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Asif Khan was appointed at ward number 28 of Nishtar Hospital.

The Killer was said to have escaped to unidentified location soon after the firing, added the police.

Shah Rukn-e-Alam Police Station started the investigation by reaching out to the crime scene over an anonymous call.

Any reason for the murder couldn't find out yet, police said. However, the investigation was started.