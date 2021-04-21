UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Patients In LRH Increasing, Over 400 Admitted: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Corona patients in LRH increasing, over 400 admitted: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The surge in coronavirus infection cases continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the number of patients admitted at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) crossed the figure of 400 on Wednesday, said the LRH spokesman, Muhammad Asim.

He said, 409 Covid positive patients were under treatment in hospital of which, he said 35 were admitted at Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However he said that hospital was capable of dealing with the situation owing to pre-emptively adopted measures. There were 485 beds reserved for the coronavirus patients, he said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

2 hours ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

2 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

3 hours ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

3 hours ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.