Corona patients in LRH increasing, over 400 admitted: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The surge in coronavirus infection cases continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the number of patients admitted at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) crossed the figure of 400 on Wednesday, said the LRH spokesman, Muhammad Asim.

He said, 409 Covid positive patients were under treatment in hospital of which, he said 35 were admitted at Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However he said that hospital was capable of dealing with the situation owing to pre-emptively adopted measures. There were 485 beds reserved for the coronavirus patients, he said.