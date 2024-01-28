'Cotton Off Season Management Vital To Abolish Threat Of Pink Bollworm'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Assistant Director Agriculture Information Abdus Samad said that farmers should follow off-season management to protect the next crop of cotton from pests and enhance per acre production.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Assistant Director observed that cotton was one of major crops in the country and about 70 percent of its total production was produced in Punjab province. Different factors and stages play an important role in achieving good and better cotton production. In view of the attack of Pink Bollworm on the cotton crop, effective strategies can be adopted during the winter to protect the next cotton crop from the damage done by the pest, he said and added, pink bollworm goes into hibernation in December and spends the winter asleep in seeds, leftovers on sticks and in the rubbish of ginning factories.
Winter hibernation depends largely on temperature, he said.
Abdus Samad said that when the right temperature was reached, it caused loss to the next crop. Farmers can adopt strategies during the winter to protect the upcoming cotton crop from the damage, he suggested. The farmers, he said should seek guidance from the experts of the Agriculture Department. After the last picking, graze the sheep and goats in the fields so that the raw cotton boll can become food for the animals and the larvae of pink bollworm can be eradicated. Cotton sticks should be cut and used by January 31 and when piled up, keep them in small bundles so that the stems are at the bottom and it will help destroy larvae in the sticks through sun light, he expressed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leaders pay eloquent tributes to victims of the Kupwara atrocity5 minutes ago
-
Journalist Zulif Peerzado passes away14 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital, financial literacy initiative ..25 minutes ago
-
Election campaigns full swing across northern Sindh25 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of journalist Zulif Peerzado25 minutes ago
-
Whenever PML-N came to power, Pakistan progressed: Khawaja Asif35 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Tasneem Qureshi35 minutes ago
-
PPP representative of labourers, workers: Aseefa35 minutes ago
-
Landikotal dwellers made vote casting conditional with resolution of water scarcity problem35 minutes ago
-
356 candidates vie for 25 Mansehra Division seats44 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident:44 minutes ago
-
Outbreaks of measles in Upper Kohistan carefully monitoring: Secretary Health45 minutes ago