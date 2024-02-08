Counting of ballot papers begins

The polling of votes of the General Election-2024 peacefully concluded in all three Provincial Assembly seats; PK-19, PK-20 and PK-21 in District Bajaur with counting of ballots papers got under way on Thursday

However, according to the Provincial Election Commission announcement, the voters inside polling stations were allowed to exercise their right of franchise.

Despite the polling time ending at 5.00 pm, there were still long lines inside some of the polling stations. Counting started after completion of the polling process, the official of the Provincial Election Commission Ajmal Khan told media men.

The counting of ballot papers started in the presence of polling agents of the candidates. The farm 45 of results would be displayed at polling stations all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bajaur, he added.