Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of the acquittal plea of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana vehicle reference till May 28.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the acquittal plea.

The petitioner’s lawyer Qazi Misbah adopted the stance that the plea for acquittal was filed on the basis of the National Accountability (NAB) report.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the case till next date. which was accepted by the court.