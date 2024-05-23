Open Menu

Court Adjourns Acquittal Plea Of Nawaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of the acquittal plea of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana vehicle reference till May 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of the acquittal plea of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana vehicle reference till May 28.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the acquittal plea.

The petitioner’s lawyer Qazi Misbah adopted the stance that the plea for acquittal was filed on the basis of the National Accountability (NAB) report.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the case till next date. which was accepted by the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Vehicle Nasir May Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar ..

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

4 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage c ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case

4 minutes ago
 Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch

Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accounta ..

Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2

13 minutes ago
 Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29

Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29

13 minutes ago
 Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash f ..

Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash forecast

13 minutes ago
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider distributes a ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider distributes appointment letters to 49 visua ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions o ..

Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions of public interests

15 minutes ago
 Edu Ministry, Nestle to renovate 15 schools of ICT

Edu Ministry, Nestle to renovate 15 schools of ICT

19 minutes ago
 MNA, PESCO Chief call on KP Governor

MNA, PESCO Chief call on KP Governor

15 minutes ago
 UAE allocates $10 bn for investment in promising e ..

UAE allocates $10 bn for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan: U ..

19 minutes ago
 Edu ministry to provide user friendly libraries to ..

Edu ministry to provide user friendly libraries to ICT Colleges

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan