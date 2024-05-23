Court Adjourns Acquittal Plea Of Nawaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 10:45 PM
An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of the acquittal plea of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana vehicle reference till May 28
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of the acquittal plea of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana vehicle reference till May 28.
Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the acquittal plea.
The petitioner’s lawyer Qazi Misbah adopted the stance that the plea for acquittal was filed on the basis of the National Accountability (NAB) report.
The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the case till next date. which was accepted by the court.
Recent Stories
Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case
Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch
Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2
Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29
Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash forecast
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider distributes appointment letters to 49 visua ..
Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions of public interests
Edu Ministry, Nestle to renovate 15 schools of ICT
MNA, PESCO Chief call on KP Governor
UAE allocates $10 bn for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan: U ..
Edu ministry to provide user friendly libraries to ICT Colleges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case4 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accountability Court No. 213 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns rental power reference till May 2913 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider distributes appointment letters to 49 visually impaired people15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions of public interests15 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry, Nestle to renovate 15 schools of ICT19 minutes ago
-
MNA, PESCO Chief call on KP Governor15 minutes ago
-
UAE allocates $10 bn for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan: UAE media19 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to provide user friendly libraries to ICT Colleges15 minutes ago
-
CII chairman meets Iranian ambassador, expresses condolence over helicopter crash12 minutes ago
-
ISSI-NIMA seminar discusses geopolitical & security dynamics of Indian Ocean region12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on fistula disease and its treatment13 minutes ago