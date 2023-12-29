Court awards death sentence to murderer

The Judge of the Session Court Attock on Friday awarded death sentence to a murderer and imposed fine Rs 0.3 million for damages

According to details, Iqbal Shah who killed a man over long-standing issue in the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station in 2022

was given death penalty by Session Court Judge.

FIR filed at Hazro Police Station under section 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The accused was taken into custody by Police, and weapon was recovered from him.