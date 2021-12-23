Court awards life imprisonment to accused

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Burewala Muhammad Younis Aziz on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused on charge of killing a student union leader Rao Muhammad Farhan in January 2020.

According to prosecution, deceased Farhan, a leader of a student union MSM, was allegedly shot at and injured by three accused, stated to be local leaders of student union ATI, including Mohsin Khand, Shafiq alias Boni Bhatti and Ali Raza at Chichawatni road in Burewala on January 1, 2020.

Farhan had later died at hospital and FIR was registered against the accused on the report of his brother Rao Adnan.

The judge awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on him. Shafiq alias Boni Bhatti, the second accused nominated in the case, was, however, killed during the trial of this case while he was on bail and FIR was registered against complainant of this case, Rao Adnan. This murder case is under trial these days. The third accused Ali Raza has been declared proclaimed offender by the court.

It may be noted that six young men have been killed during last few years in Burewala over student union rivalries.