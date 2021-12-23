UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Accused

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Burewala Muhammad Younis Aziz on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused on charge of killing a student union leader Rao Muhammad Farhan in January 2020.

According to prosecution, deceased Farhan, a leader of a student union MSM, was allegedly shot at and injured by three accused, stated to be local leaders of student union ATI, including Mohsin Khand, Shafiq alias Boni Bhatti and Ali Raza at Chichawatni road in Burewala on January 1, 2020.

Farhan had later died at hospital and FIR was registered against the accused on the report of his brother Rao Adnan.

The judge awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on him. Shafiq alias Boni Bhatti, the second accused nominated in the case, was, however, killed during the trial of this case while he was on bail and FIR was registered against complainant of this case, Rao Adnan. This murder case is under trial these days. The third accused Ali Raza has been declared proclaimed offender by the court.

It may be noted that six young men have been killed during last few years in Burewala over student union rivalries.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Student Fine Road Died Young Ati Chichawatni Burewala January May FIR 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate ec ..

Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate economic activities: PM

12 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans a ..

Iqra Aziz shares son Kabir’s picture with fans as he turns five months old

27 minutes ago
 French President names Commander of UAE Land Force ..

French President names Commander of UAE Land Forces &#039;Knight of the Legion o ..

29 minutes ago
 37,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

29 minutes ago
 vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers ..

Vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers Show 50MP AF Portrait Selfie a ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.