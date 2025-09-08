Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case

A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of Youtuber Mudassir Hussain for four more days in a case pertaining to the promotion of an online gambling application

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of Youtuber Mudassir Hussain for four more days in a case pertaining to the promotion of an online gambling application.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the accused before a judicial magistrate after the expiry of his earlier eight-day remand and sought further custody for interrogation.

Subsequently, the court handed the accused back to NCCIA for an extended remand.

The agency has booked Mudassir Hussain on charges of promoting the gambling app.