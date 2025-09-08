Female Skeleton Mystery Solved, Two Real Sons Found Behind Murder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 09:54 PM
The human skeleton found a few days ago in the Kahna area has been identified, and the police investigation has also revealed startling revelations
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The human skeleton found a few days ago in the Kahna area has been identified, and the police investigation has also revealed startling revelations.
According to Kahna police sources, the human skeleton found at the Audit and Accounts Society turned out to be that of a woman. A woman named Margaret was strangled to death by her two real sons and dumped her body.
Some distance from the body, the police also found a shopping bag buried in the ground, from which some money and electricity bills were found.
The investigation team contacted the SDO with the electricity bills, after which the police team reached the desired house and learned that a woman named Margaret was missing.
The police team questioned the woman's two sons, Shafiq James and Nabil James, and during the investigation, both sons confessed to killing their mother for not giving her money.
The accused put the mother's body in a rickshaw and dumped it near the crops. The deceased used to work in people's homes and had saved 50,000 rupees.
According to police sources, the accused were addicted to ice and had asked their mother for money for the drug. The mother refused to give her money, which angered the two real sons who killed the mother.
