Belief In Finality Of Prophethood Stands As Foundation Of Islam: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 09:54 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the belief in the Finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nubuwwat SAW) is the foundation of islam and an essential pillar of faith.
In his message issued late Sunday on the Day of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat, the Prime Minister said that Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the last prophet and messenger, and that any claim of prophethood after him is false and misleading.
He noted that the Legislative Assembly had the honor of passing a resolution affirming this belief and that under his government, September 7th was officially observed to highlight its importance.
He warned that the Muslim Ummah continues to face ideological attacks aimed at weakening its faith.
Under the given circumstances, he said, the foremost responsibility is to foster unity and safeguard present and future generations from misleading ideas.
Reiterating his government’s resolve, the Prime Minister said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir will take every possible step for the protection and defense of the belief in the Finality of Prophethood (SAW).
He also called on the Muslim world to unite in confronting any forces that seek to undermine this fundamental doctrine.
