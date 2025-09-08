Low flood level keeps fluctuating at Kotri barrage

The water level at the Kotri barrage, one of the 3 barrages on the Indus River, slightly reduced on Monday with the flood gauge recording 235,244 cusecs in the upstream and 231,763 cusecs in the downstream

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The water level at the Kotri barrage, one of the 3 barrages on the Indus River, slightly reduced on Monday with the flood gauge recording 235,244 cusecs in the upstream and 231,763 cusecs in the downstream.

According to the irrigation officials, the supply of water to the barrage's 4 canals was being sharply curtailed with only 3,250

cusecs water released on Monday evening.

The irrigation authorities on the other hand are preparing to cope with a super flood which is yet to hit Guddu barrage, the first of the 3 barrages in the province.

APP/zmb/