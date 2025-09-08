Open Menu

Minor Girl, Woman Die In Separate Incidents In Hazro

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 10:56 PM

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro

Two separate incidents in Hazro's Shamsabad area, on Monday, have resulted in the deaths of a pregnant woman and a minor girl

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Two separate incidents in Hazro's Shamsabad area, on Monday, have resulted in the deaths of a pregnant woman and a minor girl.

According to police sources, the pregnant woman, 25, consumed poisonous pills due to domestic disputes with her husband, with whom she had a reportedly strained relationship.

The woman's condition deteriorated rapidly, and she succumbed to the poisoning along with her six-month-old fetus at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In another tragic accident, a minor girl lost her life after accidentally consuming acid stored in a beverage bottle at her home. The girl was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hazro Police have registered separate cases for both incidents and launched investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Haz ..

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro

43 seconds ago
 Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gamblin ..

Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case

44 seconds ago
 KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power ..

KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance ..

45 seconds ago
 Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muham ..

Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar

46 seconds ago
 AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical c ..

AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls

48 seconds ago
 Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as founda ..

Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..

1 hour ago
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

1 hour ago
 CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid t ..

CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims

1 hour ago
 Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons foun ..

Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder

1 hour ago
 Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exp ..

Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis

1 hour ago
 Railways signs phase-I of dedicated freight corrid ..

Railways signs phase-I of dedicated freight corridor

4 minutes ago
 Low flood level keeps fluctuating at Kotri barrage

Low flood level keeps fluctuating at Kotri barrage

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan