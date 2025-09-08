Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro

Two separate incidents in Hazro's Shamsabad area, on Monday, have resulted in the deaths of a pregnant woman and a minor girl

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Two separate incidents in Hazro's Shamsabad area, on Monday, have resulted in the deaths of a pregnant woman and a minor girl.

According to police sources, the pregnant woman, 25, consumed poisonous pills due to domestic disputes with her husband, with whom she had a reportedly strained relationship.

The woman's condition deteriorated rapidly, and she succumbed to the poisoning along with her six-month-old fetus at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In another tragic accident, a minor girl lost her life after accidentally consuming acid stored in a beverage bottle at her home. The girl was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hazro Police have registered separate cases for both incidents and launched investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

