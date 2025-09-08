Open Menu

AAC Embarks On Comprehensive Inspection In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 09:54 PM

AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Anam Mahmood embarked on a comprehensive inspection tour of key facilities in Kohat on Monday, underscoring the administration's commitment to delivering high-quality services to the public

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Anam Mahmood embarked on a comprehensive inspection tour of key facilities in Kohat on Monday, underscoring the administration's commitment to delivering high-quality services to the public. The visits included the Animal Hospital in Blitang, Government Primary School Tehsil Gate Kohat, and the office of the Agriculture Department.

During the visit of Animal Hospital, Anam Mahmood scrutinized the available facilities, staff attendance, laboratory, medicine store, and other departments. Emphasizing practical steps to enhance public services, she directed the Livestock Department officials to prioritize animal welfare and provide maximum facilities to the community.

Mahmood's visit to the Government Primary School Tehsil Gate Kohat aimed to assess the quality of education, classroom conditions, cleanliness, and teacher attendance. Stressing the importance of a clean environment, she also instructed school teachers to ensure quality education alongside maintaining a hygienic setting for students.

During her visit to the Agriculture Department office, Mahmood received a briefing on the facilities provided to farmers and government schemes. She emphasized resolving farmers' problems promptly and promoting modern methods to improve crop yields, highlighting the administration's dedication to agricultural development and farmer support.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as founda ..

Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..

49 seconds ago
 AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

50 seconds ago
 CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid t ..

CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims

51 seconds ago
 Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons foun ..

Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder

53 seconds ago
 Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exp ..

Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis

55 seconds ago
 Heavy rain lashes Lahore

Heavy rain lashes Lahore

4 minutes ago
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Quali ..

PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

4 minutes ago
 KP Chief Secretary orders action on encroachments, ..

KP Chief Secretary orders action on encroachments, hoarding

4 minutes ago
 Punjab is currently facing severe weather challeng ..

Punjab is currently facing severe weather challenges: Azma Bokhari

4 minutes ago
 Theatre and music classes in NAPA to commence from ..

Theatre and music classes in NAPA to commence from15th

4 minutes ago
 Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand ..

Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case

7 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan