AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Anam Mahmood embarked on a comprehensive inspection tour of key facilities in Kohat on Monday, underscoring the administration's commitment to delivering high-quality services to the public

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Anam Mahmood embarked on a comprehensive inspection tour of key facilities in Kohat on Monday, underscoring the administration's commitment to delivering high-quality services to the public. The visits included the Animal Hospital in Blitang, Government Primary School Tehsil Gate Kohat, and the office of the Agriculture Department.

During the visit of Animal Hospital, Anam Mahmood scrutinized the available facilities, staff attendance, laboratory, medicine store, and other departments. Emphasizing practical steps to enhance public services, she directed the Livestock Department officials to prioritize animal welfare and provide maximum facilities to the community.

Mahmood's visit to the Government Primary School Tehsil Gate Kohat aimed to assess the quality of education, classroom conditions, cleanliness, and teacher attendance. Stressing the importance of a clean environment, she also instructed school teachers to ensure quality education alongside maintaining a hygienic setting for students.

During her visit to the Agriculture Department office, Mahmood received a briefing on the facilities provided to farmers and government schemes. She emphasized resolving farmers' problems promptly and promoting modern methods to improve crop yields, highlighting the administration's dedication to agricultural development and farmer support.

APP/azq/378