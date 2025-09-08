Railways Signs Phase-I Of Dedicated Freight Corridor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 10:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Railways on Monday inked Phase-I of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), a flagship project set to boost freight capacity, speed up cargo movement to and from Karachi Port, and ease congestion on roads and terminals.
Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said the project will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan Railways. He added that it will not only modernize freight transportation but also strengthen Pakistan Railways’ revenue base through freight charges, track access fees, and revenue-sharing mechanisms.
The Minister emphasized that the government is fully committed to launching Phase-II of the DFC at the earliest, reflecting the prime minister’s vision of transforming Pakistan Railways into a key driver of trade facilitation and modernization.
He expressed deep gratitude to DP World and the Government of the UAE for their valuable support, stating that their collaboration marks the beginning of a new era for Pakistan Railways.
