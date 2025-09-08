Open Menu

Railways Signs Phase-I Of Dedicated Freight Corridor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Railways signs phase-I of dedicated freight corridor

The Ministry of Railways on Monday inked Phase-I of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), a flagship project set to boost freight capacity, speed up cargo movement to and from Karachi Port, and ease congestion on roads and terminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Railways on Monday inked Phase-I of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), a flagship project set to boost freight capacity, speed up cargo movement to and from Karachi Port, and ease congestion on roads and terminals.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said the project will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan Railways. He added that it will not only modernize freight transportation but also strengthen Pakistan Railways’ revenue base through freight charges, track access fees, and revenue-sharing mechanisms.

The Minister emphasized that the government is fully committed to launching Phase-II of the DFC at the earliest, reflecting the prime minister’s vision of transforming Pakistan Railways into a key driver of trade facilitation and modernization.

He expressed deep gratitude to DP World and the Government of the UAE for their valuable support, stating that their collaboration marks the beginning of a new era for Pakistan Railways.

Recent Stories

Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as founda ..

Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..

1 hour ago
 AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

1 hour ago
 CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid t ..

CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims

1 hour ago
 Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons foun ..

Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder

1 hour ago
 Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exp ..

Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis

1 hour ago
 Railways signs phase-I of dedicated freight corrid ..

Railways signs phase-I of dedicated freight corridor

2 minutes ago
Low flood level keeps fluctuating at Kotri barrage

Low flood level keeps fluctuating at Kotri barrage

2 minutes ago
 Toshakhana 2; statement of PS to former PTI Chairm ..

Toshakhana 2; statement of PS to former PTI Chairman recorded

2 minutes ago
 Add'l Session Judge Sajawal Khan passes away

Add'l Session Judge Sajawal Khan passes away

2 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns cases against PTI founder, other lead ..

ATC adjourns cases against PTI founder, other leaders

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes Lahore

Heavy rain lashes Lahore

1 hour ago
 PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Quali ..

PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan