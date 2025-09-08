AJK Launches 13-day Campaign To Prevent Cervical Cancer In Young Girls
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 10:56 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The State Health Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to launch a 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls aged 9 to 14 years, starting from September 15. The campaign, which will run until September 27, aims to immunize girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV), a major cause of cervical cancer.
The vaccination campaign will be conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and will target 13 million girls across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and AJK. The vaccine will be administered through schools and fixed sites by mobile teams of female paramedical staff.
Disclosing this at a joint news conference here on Monday, Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain and Medical Superintendent of Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Dr. Aamir Aziz said the vaccine is safe, halal, and has no side effects.
During the press conference, Dr. Rozeena Khalid from WHO highlighted that cervical cancer has a higher mortality rate than breast cancer in Pakistan. Cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among women in Pakistan, with over 5,000 new cases reported annually and nearly 3,200 deaths. The WHO has emphasized the importance of vaccinating adolescent girls to reduce future cases.
During the press conference, it was highlighted that the success of the campaign relies heavily on public awareness and participation. Parents are urged to get their daughters vaccinated to protect them from cervical cancer. The health department will conduct awareness campaigns through media representatives and print, electronic, and social media to promote the vaccine and prevent misconceptions.
APP/ahr/378
