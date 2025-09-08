KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance' against fundamental rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Monday unanimously passed a resolution declaring the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and the related ordinance as being against fundamental rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Monday unanimously passed a resolution declaring the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and the related ordinance as being against fundamental rights.

The resolution also recommended that the pending case in the Supreme Court on the matter be withdrawn.

The resolution was presented by government member Daud Shah. It states that the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and the ordinance violate the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The province’s judiciary has already declared these laws as contrary to fundamental rights. A Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal (CPLA) against this decision is currently pending in the Supreme Court. Therefore, the Assembly recommends that the provincial government declare these laws as unconstitutional within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts, and withdraw the said case from the Supreme Court.

Wrapping up the ongoing debate on law and order, and on the directions of the Chief Minister, the KP Assembly has formed a 30-member Parliamentary Committee named Provincial Security Committee, under the chairmanship of the Speaker.

The purpose of the committee is to invite those officials and stakeholders who are working day and night against terrorism to brief the Assembly regarding law and order, so that a viable solution can be reached to ensure peace in the province. The committee will include the Chief Minister, the Opposition Leader, parliamentary leaders, provincial ministers, and MPAs.

On Monday, after prolonged consultations between the government and opposition, PPP's parliamentary leader Ahmad Kundi moved the motion for the formation of the committee, which was unanimously approved by the House.

Earlier, while concluding the debate on law and order, Chief Whip Akbar Ayub stated that a detailed discussion had taken place in the Assembly. He conveyed the Chief Minister's message that all stakeholders should be brought together to form a committee that will meet with the relevant institutions. In-camera briefings will be held where necessary.

Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah welcomed the Chief Minister's proposal for forming the committee and emphasized that Terms of Reference (ToRs) should be finalized and the committee's meeting should be held as soon as possible.

The Speaker sought the House’s opinion on forming a committee comprising government and parliamentary leaders. Akbar Ayub suggested that MPAs from terrorism-affected districts also be included. PPP’s Ahmad Kundi supported this suggestion and proposed that the chairperson of the committee should either be the Speaker or the Opposition Leader to strengthen the committee’s effectiveness.

ANP member Nisar Baz pointed out that the opposition had proposed the formation of such a committee much earlier. He highlighted that 24,000 families in Bajaur have been displaced, and requested that the committee also invite the Corps Commander and Inspector General for a briefing in the Assembly.

Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad, proposed that a special committee of the Assembly be formed, and that representation be given to the merged districts, South Region, and Malakand Region in the committee.