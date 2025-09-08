Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman, has strongly condemned the profiteers and hoarders exploiting the flood crisis by artificially inflating the prices of flour and vegetables.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman, has strongly condemned the profiteers and hoarders exploiting the flood crisis by artificially inflating the prices of flour and vegetables.

“Thousands of people have already lost everything in the devastating floods, and now profiteers are adding to their suffering by making essential food items like flour and vegetables unaffordable. This is sheer cruelty and must be stopped,” said Senator Rehman.

She emphasized that the recent surge in flour prices is artificial and orchestrated by mafias.

“The flour price hike is not natural; it is manufactured by mafia. The government must expose these mafias and hold them accountable,” she said.

Senator Rehman demanded immediate and strict action against profiteers and hoarders: “Those taking advantage of public misery must face the law without delay.”

“The unchecked rise in flour prices could trigger a food crisis in already devastated areas. People are struggling to access basic staples, and the government must act now to ensure affordable flour reaches the victims,” Senator Rehman asserted.