Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of ex-secretary law

An Accountability Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the acquittal plea of former secretary law Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to corruption in Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the acquittal plea of former secretary law Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to corruption in Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Faheem and other co-accused.

NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court.

The defence counsel on the occasion gave arguments on acquittal plea of his client Arshad Farooq. After this, the court reserved the decision and adjourned the case till May 18.

NAB in its reference claimed that accused had caused a loss of Rs1,683.69 million to the national exchequer through increasing the prices of medicine against the rules and procedure. Arshad Faheem had been serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of DRAP.