UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Reserves Decision On Acquittal Plea Of Ex-secretary Law

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:03 PM

Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of ex-secretary law

An Accountability Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the acquittal plea of former secretary law Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to corruption in Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the acquittal plea of former secretary law Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to corruption in Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Faheem and other co-accused.

NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court.

The defence counsel on the occasion gave arguments on acquittal plea of his client Arshad Farooq. After this, the court reserved the decision and adjourned the case till May 18.

NAB in its reference claimed that accused had caused a loss of Rs1,683.69 million to the national exchequer through increasing the prices of medicine against the rules and procedure. Arshad Faheem had been serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of DRAP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau May Million Court

Recent Stories

Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in US Prison - Re ..

4 minutes ago

RWMC executes special cleanliness plan at Sasta Ba ..

4 minutes ago

WASA releases water supply schedule during Ramazan ..

4 minutes ago

St.Petersburg to See Over 50 Economic, Cultural Ev ..

4 minutes ago

13 educational institutes sealed for a week by dis ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission sch ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.