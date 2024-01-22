Crackdown on fertiliser hoarding continues

Narowal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Department of Agriculture Extension continues a crackdown on the hoarding of fertiliser.

According to the details, under the leadership of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Narowal Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and the supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh, teams continued operations against hoarders and profiteers in January and fined 3,87,000 dealers.

Eleven cases were also registered, while eight cases were also registered against sellers of substandard and fake fertiliser.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Tanweer Ahmed Tatla said the campaign would continue without discrimination.