Open Menu

Crackdown On Fertiliser Hoarding Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Crackdown on fertiliser hoarding continues

Narowal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Department of Agriculture Extension continues a crackdown on the hoarding of fertiliser.

According to the details, under the leadership of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Narowal Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and the supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh, teams continued operations against hoarders and profiteers in January and fined 3,87,000 dealers.

Eleven cases were also registered, while eight cases were also registered against sellers of substandard and fake fertiliser.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Tanweer Ahmed Tatla said the campaign would continue without discrimination.

Related Topics

Agriculture Narowal Shakargarh January

Recent Stories

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

2 minutes ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

3 hours ago
realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

4 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan