Crackdown On Fertiliser Hoarding Continues
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Narowal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Department of Agriculture Extension continues a crackdown on the hoarding of fertiliser.
According to the details, under the leadership of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Narowal Tanveer Ahmed Tatla and the supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh, teams continued operations against hoarders and profiteers in January and fined 3,87,000 dealers.
Eleven cases were also registered, while eight cases were also registered against sellers of substandard and fake fertiliser.
Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Tanweer Ahmed Tatla said the campaign would continue without discrimination.
Recent Stories
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA cyber crime working to nab culprits behind spreading hate material on social media: Waqar4 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation14 minutes ago
-
72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate14 minutes ago
-
Dense fog patches cause transport havoc for capital's residents14 minutes ago
-
Five killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Dir Upper14 minutes ago
-
Tough competition expected in NA-44 as political heavyweights lined up24 minutes ago
-
Father murders son over political argument in Peshawar24 minutes ago
-
LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months34 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against underage drivers continues, 53 FIRs lodged34 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed; two injured in accident34 minutes ago
-
MQM-P organises election rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah44 minutes ago
-
Three members dacoit gang busted44 minutes ago