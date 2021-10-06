UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Ongoing Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

Crackdown ongoing against profiteers, hoarders

Crackdown against profiteers and hoarders was continued across the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) ::Crackdown against profiteers and hoarders was continued across the district.

Special Price Magistrate Muhammad Adnan Malik along with Hajipura Police and Kotwali Police during raids at more than a dozen shops in Lahai Bazaar and checked the prices and registered cases against one chicken seller andtwo vegetable sellers under price control act. The magistrate also imposeda fine of Rs 40,000 on a vegetable seller for overcharging.

