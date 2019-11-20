Craft festival inaugurated at Arts & Craft Village as part of IAF-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A crafts festival was inaugurated here at Arts and Craft Village, aiming to promote the indigenous arts,handicrafts and to enhance the international harmony.

The festival was part of 13-day long International Islamabad Arts Festival 2019 (IAF-19). More 230 artists of 34 countries are participating in the festival, aiming to bring Pakistan's and international vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with artistic activity to explore cross-fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges.

President IAF-19 and chief Curator Jamal Shah, folk artists including Fazl Jutt, Krishan Lal Bheel, China troupe, Sobia Naqash, and large number of people from different walks of life attended the opening ceremony of Craft Festival.

Talking to APP, Jamal Shah said that the overarching thematic focus of IAF-19 is "Aesthetic Encounter between Tradition and Modernity".

He said that shows including performances, Installations, videos, exhibitions, screenings, workshops, talks and seminars was taking place in various locations including Sir Syed Memorial Complex, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Gallery 6, Tanzara Art Gallery, Islamabad Club, Arts and Craft Village, F-9 Park and Shah Allah Dita Cave.

"A series of workshops, talks and seminars as an integral part of IAF-19 to document, preserve and promote a cross-cultural and artistic dialogue" he said.

Jamal Shah said that Pakistan has a rich and diverse history of handicrafts, adding that the legacy of Pakistani culture promises everything- beauty, dignity, form and style. "Every city has its own handicrafts specialty ranging from fabric, material, embroidery, to jewelry, carving, mirror work and other handicraft items" he said.

He said that each color, style, design and motif carries with it a unique symbol portraying the culture of that particular area and builds on people's indigenous skills.

Jamal said that the immense magic created by Pakistani hands is visible from the timeless artistry of the dazzling semi-precious jewelry, exquisite furniture, colorful toys and dolls, beautiful paintings and enthralling sculptures.

The local and foreign visitors took keen interest in the crafts displayed at the premises of crafts festival.

At the inaugural ceremony of Craft Festival, the folk artists performed and got big applause from the visitors.