CTD Arrests Six Illegal Afghan Immigrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested an accused wanted by Daharki police and six illegal Afghan immigrants from the Sohrab Goth area.

The CTD conducted an information-based operation to nab the illegal immigrants from different areas of the megalopolis, according to a spokesman for CTD.

The operation was conducted in Sohrab Goth, Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Al-Asif Square, and adjacent areas. During the operation data of 93 suspicious persons was checked through Talash App while an accused wanted to Daharki police and six illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Sohrab Goth.

Arrested illegal Afghan immigrants were handed over to the Sohrab Goth police station.

