CTD Nabs 44 Terrorists, Kills 25 In 219 Operations In Jan 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested 44 terrorists and killed 25 others in 219 intelligence-based operations across the province in January 2024

According to official data released here 94 cases of terrorism, extortion and target killing were registered.

CTD traced 44 accused nominated in different cases, it said adding during the operation 71 kg of explosive material, 12 hand grenades and 109 guns and pistols were recovered.

More Stories From Pakistan