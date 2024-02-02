CTD Nabs 44 Terrorists, Kills 25 In 219 Operations In Jan 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested 44 terrorists and killed 25 others in 219 intelligence-based operations across the province in January 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested 44 terrorists and killed 25 others in 219 intelligence-based operations across the province in January 2024.
According to official data released here 94 cases of terrorism, extortion and target killing were registered.
CTD traced 44 accused nominated in different cases, it said adding during the operation 71 kg of explosive material, 12 hand grenades and 109 guns and pistols were recovered.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
LESCO shutdown schedule
Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah
Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis
Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan
Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5
Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability
Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad
Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours
LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO shutdown schedule7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah7 minutes ago
-
DRO visits polling stations of NA-64; inspects security arrangements7 minutes ago
-
Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year11 minutes ago
-
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges11 minutes ago
-
Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability11 minutes ago
-
Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad10 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines10 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.27b from 76,358 defaulters in 141 days10 minutes ago