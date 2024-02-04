Open Menu

Cycle Rally Held To Show Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Cycle rally held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) YFK International Kashmir Lobby Group hosted "Pedal for Peace: Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Rally" to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally, commencing at D Chowk and culminating at the Islamabad Press Club, was organized in commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day, seeking to raise awareness and highlight the urgency for international support in addressing the challenges faced by the Kashmiri population.

The event provided a platform for community leaders, activists, and organizers to address the participants, sharing insightful perspectives on the current situation of IIOJK.

All the participants gathered at the Islamabad Press Club where speeches were featured that underscored the broader context of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The participants of the rally collectively conveyed a message that the people of Pakistan stand with the people of IIOJK.

More than 100 cyclists holding placards in support with people of IIOJK participated in this event.

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) is an international non-governmental organization committed to addressing human rights issues and advocating for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution United Nations Jammu Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

11 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

20 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

20 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

20 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

20 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

20 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

20 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

20 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

20 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

20 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan