Daska Drainage Inspected

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Daska drainage inspected

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to Daska and reviewed work on the drainage project under construction at a cost of Rs772.4 million.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali and Public Health Engineering officers were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the project was important for drainage of rainwater in Daska, which continued rapidly. He said that the length of the drain was 21,000 feet while 32,000 feet of the existing drain would be restored. He said that the project was 22% complete. "The city has been divided into two zones for the project which will drain the rainwater from the entire tehsil headquarters out of the city," he added.

He directed that the quality of the material should be ensured and all resources be utilized for its completion within the stipulated time.

