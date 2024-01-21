Daska Drainage Inspected
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to Daska and reviewed work on the drainage project under construction at a cost of Rs772.4 million.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali and Public Health Engineering officers were also present on this occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the project was important for drainage of rainwater in Daska, which continued rapidly. He said that the length of the drain was 21,000 feet while 32,000 feet of the existing drain would be restored. He said that the project was 22% complete. "The city has been divided into two zones for the project which will drain the rainwater from the entire tehsil headquarters out of the city," he added.
He directed that the quality of the material should be ensured and all resources be utilized for its completion within the stipulated time.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces commences in Okara Garrison13 minutes ago
-
Subhani urges people to vote for PML-N for country's bright future13 minutes ago
-
PML-N to make country prosperous: Rana Munawar23 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by July 31; Commissioner33 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held; hashish, heroin recovered43 minutes ago
-
Five die, two injured in fog-related accidents43 minutes ago
-
225 candidates appear in PHP promotional test43 minutes ago
-
Dr Malik meets MD IFW Expo in Berlin53 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh53 minutes ago
-
Motorists asked to drive carefully during fog to avoid accidents1 hour ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority’s big action1 hour ago
-
Agri dept seeks applications for wheat demonstration plots1 hour ago