DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Fertilizer Price

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 05:44 PM

In order to keep control on prices of fertilizer and increase its quota, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind chaired a meeting of officials of Agriculture Department and representatives of fertilizer companies here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) In order to keep control on prices of fertilizer and increase its quota, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind chaired a meeting of officials of Agriculture Department and representatives of fertilizer companies here on Friday. Addressing the meeting, the DC said that majority of the population of district Shaheed Benazirabad was dependent on cattle farming and agriculture. He said that district administration was striving to prevent black marketing of fertilizer during the wheat sowing season and provide relief to growers. The DC directed the representatives of fertilizer companies to enhance the fertilizer quota of registered dealers of the district and the supply data shall be provided to the district administration to take view of the stock. He said that growers of the district have full right on the fertilizer quota of SBA and dealers selling quota to other districts would face legal action.

The DC instructed all Assistant Commissioners to visit markets in their areas to frustrate the attempt to sale fertilizer in black market.

He said that stock of dealers should be checked and its sale at fixed price shall be ensured.

Briefing the meeting, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa told that the target of Rabi crops sowing from September to March was 2,50,000 acres which require 1.3 million bags of fertilizer. He said that so far more 200,000 fertilizer bags were supplied to fertilizer dealers by the companies under quota while the supply of remaining bags have been assured. He said that it would be tried to raise the fertile quota of dealers of this district and its complete list would be provided to district administration.

The meeting was also attended by Additional DC Dilshad Umrai, Assistant Commissioner Daur Rafia Naz, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Babar Nizamani, AC Sakrand Abdul Hannan Bhutto Information Officer Aijaz Ali Tiveeno, Mukhtarkars of all tehsils and representatives fertilizer companies including FFC, Sona Urea, Engro and Fatima Fertilizer.

