DC, DPO Visit Fire Victims’ Family

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Wasil Khan and District Police Officer (DPO), Zia Uddin Ahmad on Monday visited the house of a family whose child was killed and two others injured in a fire eruption incident, the other day.

According to the district administration, the DC and DPO went to the victims’ house in the Shagokass area of Timergara tehsil and condoled over the death of the 2-year-old child, Basit with his father, Zar Kameen.

Both the officers expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The DC and DPO also prayed for the early recovery of the injured children.

