DC Orders Upgrading Allied Hospital By January 31
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 06:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Building Department to ensure completion of up-gradation of Surgical Emergency, Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and new Block of Allied Hospital up to January 31 at every cost.
During his visit to the hospital here on Wednesday, he inspected the pace of up-gradation work and said that the government was spending huge money to provide quality treatment facilities to the ailing humanity. In this connection, up-gradation projects were initiated in Allied Hospital and these projects should be completed by January 31 at every cost, he added.
He also got briefing about the latest situation of development projects and said that no compromise would be made on quality of material and durability of the up-gradation schemes.
Meanwhile, the DC also visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital in Haseeb Shaheed Colony and inspected its repair and renovation work. He also checked provision of treatment facilities at Medical Emergency and directed the hospital administration to ensure present of doctors and other paramedics at their duty points.
CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Iqbal and Medical Superintendent Dr Ataul-Munam were also present.
