DC Paid Surprise Visit To Vegetable Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind paid a surprise visit to Nawabshah Vegetable Market early this morning and reviewed the prices of food items.

The Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to the representatives of the price Control Committee/Market Committee and said that they should be present on the occasion of the daily auction of food items in the vegetable market while also checking the licenses of the traders who auction the food items.

Unlicensed traders should be immediately registered and given licenses as per the law.

On this occasion, Additional Director Agriculture/In-charge Price Control Committee Ramzan Chana and Focal Person Shahib Shah gave detailed information to the Deputy Commissioner about the food items auctioned in the vegetable market.

