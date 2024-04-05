DC Paid Surprise Visit To Vegetable Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind paid a surprise visit to Nawabshah Vegetable Market early this morning and reviewed the prices of food items.
The Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to the representatives of the price Control Committee/Market Committee and said that they should be present on the occasion of the daily auction of food items in the vegetable market while also checking the licenses of the traders who auction the food items.
Unlicensed traders should be immediately registered and given licenses as per the law.
On this occasion, Additional Director Agriculture/In-charge Price Control Committee Ramzan Chana and Focal Person Shahib Shah gave detailed information to the Deputy Commissioner about the food items auctioned in the vegetable market.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Counter Terrorism Dept. releases lists of incident so far in 20244 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy calls on defence minister, ensures continued support for mutual collaboration5 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff calls on Sindh CM14 minutes ago
-
Emergency Control Room established in City14 minutes ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute14 minutes ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute14 minutes ago
-
3 childrens poisoned to death in Toba Tek Singh14 minutes ago
-
Employee shot over resisting robbery15 minutes ago
-
Three pesticides dealers booked:25 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians30 minutes ago
-
APHC expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, demands release before ..35 minutes ago
-
Proceedings of District Administration Karak on violation of official fare35 minutes ago