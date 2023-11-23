Open Menu

DC Reviews Facilities At Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC reviews facilities at hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital in Haseeb Shaheed Colony on Thursday and reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients there.

He reviewed availability of medicines in hospital, attendance of doctors and paramedics and asked patients and their attendants about the treatment facilities.

He also checked cleanliness conditions in washrooms and directed the Medical Superintendent to maintain a clean environment at the hospital.

