DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday took notice of a news item circling on social media regarding the non-treatment of children injured in Hazara train incident.

He summoned a report from the administration of Mother and Child Hospital where a minor victim of Hazara train incident was admitted for treatment.

In this regard, the administration of Mother and Child Hospital said that the head of the child is injured and he is under treatment by Neuro Surgeon Prof Dr Shams Raza Brohi. The hospital administration said that the child is on oxygen due to a pneumonia attack and his uncle is looking after him. Doctors are confident that the child would recover soon.