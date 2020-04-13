DC urges traders not to increase prices during lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has said that traders should not increase prices or create shortage of any eatables during the lockdown period.

In a message to traders here on Monday, he said that the administration would not take action against any of traders who would declare their stocks and sell all commodities on officially fixed rates.

He said that price controlling magistrates were actively performing their duties to control prices of items of daily-use and to streamline supply of all such items.

He said that the holy month of Ramazan was approaching and it was a moral duty of everyone to have proper stock of sugar, flour, lentils, rice etc. to fulfill public needs during this month.