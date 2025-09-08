Decision To Breach Sher Shah Bund As Flood Situation Worsens In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 11:57 PM
The local administration has decided to breach the Sher Shah Bund to manage the rising flood situation
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The local administration has decided to breach the Sher Shah Bund to manage the rising flood situation.
Officials warned that in case of a breach, 23 villages could be inundated, affecting over 8,000 houses and more than 30,000 people.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Ali Qasim Gilani urged local residents to immediately shift to safer areas. As flood wave carrying nearly five lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach within the next 48 hours, raising concerns of further devastation.
