Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhda’

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Navy on Monday solemnly observed Navy Day to pay homage to ‘Shuhada’ and commemorate its historic role in the 1965 War.

The day dawned with Quran Khawani and special prayers for Shuhada. Activities included speech and national song competitions, marathon, boat rally and gathering of Shuhada families, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

Additionally, Pakistan Navy staged an impressive maritime counter-terrorism demonstration at PNS QASIM, Manora, Karachi.

The event showcased a high level of preparedness and professionalism across multiple operational domains.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his message on Navy Day honoured the sacrifices of martyrs and the resilience of Ghazis, expressed confidence in the Navy's continued role in ensuring maritime security and regional peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commended Pakistan Navy's recent success in Operation Marka-e-Haq and emphasized its growing role beyond defence including boosting the blue economy, port development, and humanitarian aid.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, in his message on Navy Day, said that 8 September stands as a testament to the courage of naval warriors, whose steadfast resolve at sea shines like a beacon, guiding future generations.

He further said that anchored in the honour and sacrifice of the glorious past, Pakistan Navy, during Marka-e-Haq, demonstrated resilience and combat readiness that radiated deterrence and a firm resolve to ensure impregnable defence of our sea frontiers.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries, families of Shuhada, and war veterans.