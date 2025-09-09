MUSLIM Institute Hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) MUSLIM Institute hosted 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference here on Monday.
This grand event was attended by renowned foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, scholarly, religious, and intellectual figures of the country.
The objective of the conference was to highlight the guidance of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) Seerah and the relevance of his Uswah-e-Hasanah (The Excellent Example) in addressing contemporary challenges.
Key speakers included Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Secretary General of Motamar Al-Alam Al-Islami; Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman MUSLIM Institute; Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, President Seerat Research Centre & DG DBF Seerat Encyclopedia; and Dr. Habib Asim, Chairman Iqbal Chair, Bahria University.
Speakers emphasized that the holy prophet (PBUH) provided guidance on every aspect of life, and his blessed personality was a mercy for all humanity.
"Celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) is a source of blessings, as the Quran itself mentions peace and Noor (The Divine Light) being sent to us with his birth," They noted.
They stressed that it was incumbent upon us to seek direction from the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) Seerah in every aspect of life.
"Prophet Muhammad(SAWW) Seerah is not only a guiding light for Muslims but also for all the humanity," they added.
The conference also featured detailed discussions on vital issues, including intercultural harmony, modern-day challenges, and climate change, all examined in light of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).
Speakers noted that culture was about presenting things in the right way—correcting the wrong and completing the incomplete—not merely arts or attire. Allah Almighty has set principles, declaring some things prohibited, and abstaining from these was also a part of culture.
They concluded that the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) provided the best solutions for today’s social, economic, environmental, and cultural challenges. The universe was a blessing and trust for humankind.
