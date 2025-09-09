Open Menu

Police Constable Martyred During Encounter

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Police constable martyred during encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A police constable has embraced martyrdom during an encounter with criminals in the area of Roshanwala police station.

Police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Fatima Garden near Chak 236/R-B to arrest proclaimed offenders but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing when they saw the police. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, police constable Ashfaq Ahmad received serious bullet injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but in vain and he embraced martyrdom in the way whereas the criminals succeeded to escape from the scene.

Receiving information, police high-ups rushed to the spot and constituted special teams to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of martyred constable Ashfaq Ahmad was offered in Police Lines on late Monday night.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) and others also attended the funeral procession and prayed rest for the departed soul.

Later, the body was dispatched to his native village for burial, spokesman added.

Recent Stories

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

2 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

2 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

2 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

2 hours ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

2 hours ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

2 hours ago
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

2 hours ago
 Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punj ..

Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA

2 hours ago
 NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Muft ..

NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Mufti on September 9

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhda’

2 hours ago
 World Bank delegation visits FOSPAH

World Bank delegation visits FOSPAH

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan