Police Constable Martyred During Encounter
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 01:30 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A police constable has embraced martyrdom during an encounter with criminals in the area of Roshanwala police station.
Police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Fatima Garden near Chak 236/R-B to arrest proclaimed offenders but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing when they saw the police. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, police constable Ashfaq Ahmad received serious bullet injuries.
He was rushed to hospital but in vain and he embraced martyrdom in the way whereas the criminals succeeded to escape from the scene.
Receiving information, police high-ups rushed to the spot and constituted special teams to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof.
Meanwhile, funeral prayer of martyred constable Ashfaq Ahmad was offered in Police Lines on late Monday night.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) and others also attended the funeral procession and prayed rest for the departed soul.
Later, the body was dispatched to his native village for burial, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA
NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Mufti on September 9
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhda’
World Bank delegation visits FOSPAH
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police constable martyred during encounter4 minutes ago
-
MUSLIM Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference1 hour ago
-
CM, PML-N President discuss trade, energy and regional ties with Iranian ambassador2 hours ago
-
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela power projects2 hours ago
-
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan2 hours ago
-
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity2 hours ago
-
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY2 hours ago
-
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’2 hours ago
-
Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA2 hours ago
-
NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Mufti on September 92 hours ago
-
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhda’2 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation visits FOSPAH2 hours ago