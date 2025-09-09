Police constable martyred during encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A police constable has embraced martyrdom during an encounter with criminals in the area of Roshanwala police station.

Police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Fatima Garden near Chak 236/R-B to arrest proclaimed offenders but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing when they saw the police. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, police constable Ashfaq Ahmad received serious bullet injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but in vain and he embraced martyrdom in the way whereas the criminals succeeded to escape from the scene.

Receiving information, police high-ups rushed to the spot and constituted special teams to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of martyred constable Ashfaq Ahmad was offered in Police Lines on late Monday night.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) and others also attended the funeral procession and prayed rest for the departed soul.

Later, the body was dispatched to his native village for burial, spokesman added.