Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Director General of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathiya, said over 3,600 flood affectees had been rescued through 22,711 rescue trips carried out in multiple parts of Southern Punjab.

While addressing a press conference alongside Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan at his office Monday night, he stated that PDMA and rescue teams had evacuated at least 2.1 million people from the historic floods hitting the province. So far, 26 districts of Punjab had been affected, with more than 4,364 villages inundated.

He informed that Punjab was currently witnessing the 10th spell of monsoon rains, with Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad receiving record-breaking downpours. Urban flooding in Gujrat had largely been cleared within eight to ten hours, he said.

Kathiya noted that water flow in River Sutlej was recorded at 319,000 cusecs near Multan, while at Head islam the flow stood at 120,000 cusecs. He said precautionary breaches were made at Mai Safura to release pressure when levels rose between 150,000 and 170,000 cusecs.

According to him, Multan would remain at high risk for the next 48 hours like before for the same time duration, due to new water inflows from Head Trimmu.

Pressure on flood embankments at Head Muhammadwala and Shershah was also expected to rise within 24 hours.

The DG said 74,786 people were currently accommodated in flood relief camps across the province, while more than 1.57 million livestock had been shifted to safer places. He confirmed that so far 63 people had lost their lives in flood-related incidents.

He added that there was no shortage of tents or relief resources, with dry food being distributed among the affectees. Pakistan Army and Navy had also been assisting in evacuation and relief operations.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, while replying a question, said over 4,000 people had been shifted to safer areas in Jalalpur Pirwala within a single day, while most displaced persons preferred to stay with relatives instead of camps.

He further stated that 28 flood relief camps were functional along embankments, while water levels and conditions were being monitored continuously.

The Commissioner clarified that decisions regarding breaches in flood embankments were taken by technical committees of the concerned districts.

Both officials urged citizens to remain cautious, adding that coordinated rescue and relief operations were underway to safeguard lives and property.