CM, PML-N President Discuss Trade, Energy And Regional Ties With Iranian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM

CM, PML-N President discuss trade, energy and regional ties with Iranian ambassador

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, held a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, here on Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing trade, energy cooperation, and reviewing the overall regional situation.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore, H.E. Mehran Movahed Far, was also present.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the recent visit of the Iranian President had further strengthened the bond between the two brotherly countries. She expressed profound gratitude to the people and government of Iran for showing solidarity with Pakistan during the recent floods, stressing that such gestures reflect the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. She said that despite devastating floods in Punjab, timely government actions helped save thousands of precious lives.

The CM acknowledged Iran’s resilience during its recent war and remarked that her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, always encouraged prayers for Iran. She also shared that during her academic years, she studied the Persian language as a subject, reflecting her personal connection with Iranian culture.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the Iranian Ambassador and Consul General and expressed his desire to elevate Pakistan-Iran relations to unprecedented heights. He recalled his longstanding ties with Iran, starting from his first visit during President Rafsanjani’s tenure.

He praised Iran’s leadership and said Pakistanis admire the way Iranians affectionately call Allama Iqbal “Iqbal Lahori.” He also congratulated Iran on its victory against Israel.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s economic conditions are improving by the grace of Allah Almighty. He regretted that ties with neighboring countries had suffered in the past but reaffirmed his commitment to building stronger relations with all neighbors, especially Iran.

Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam appreciated the tireless efforts of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for flood relief and rehabilitation in Punjab, noting that her public service is highly commendable. He said that the people of Iran hold the Chief Minister in high esteem and requested her support for expanding Persian language programs in Punjab’s universities.

The Ambassador announced that Iran will celebrate Iqbal Day on November 9 and that Iranian musical groups will visit Pakistan. He also shared that over 300 Iranian students are currently studying in Pakistani universities and hold Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in deep respect. He remarked that Lahore is emerging as a hub of regional culture and praised the Chief Minister’s initiatives to promote tourism and culture, which are drawing wide attention.

Dr. Moghadam also lauded Pakistan’s principled stance on Gaza, describing it as admirable and worthy of emulation.

