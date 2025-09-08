10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 26th meeting of current financial year, here Monday, approved 10 major development schemes in the sectors of Public Buildings, Agriculture, Information & Culture, Roads, and Irrigation with an accumulative estimated cost of Rs 11.77 billion.

Chaired by P&D board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the meeting approved the following schemes:

1) Construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarters Jhang (Revised) – Rs. 2142.679 million

2) Productivity Enhancement of Cotton in Bahawalpur – Rs. 1764.490 million

3) Modernizing Agriculture Extension Services in Punjab (2025–26 to 2026–27) – Rs. 2126 million

4) Technology Advancement Program for Information & Culture Punjab (Position Paper Approved)

5) Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Lakisan Pull at KM No. 130 of Lahore–Sargodha Road to Lillian via Jhilla Makhdoom, Ghous Muhammad Wala, Miana Khu, Mateela and Chak 67/SB (Length: 36 km), District Sargodha – Rs.

934.200 million

6) Rehabilitation/Widening/Improvement of Road from Sargodha (Kachery Phatak) to Jhamra via Shaheenabad, Silanwali, Sobhaga and Shahnikdar (Length: 69 km), District Sargodha (Phase-I) – Rs. 1666.700 million

7) Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Chak No. 59/Janubi Railway Phatak via Chak No. 64/Janubi, Chak No. 136/Janubi to Sillanwall Mor, District Sargodha – Rs. 875.900 million

8) Widening/Improvement of Road from Samundri–Rajana Road at Khiderwala to Chak No. 242/GB at Khiderwala–Gojra Road via Chak No. 207/GB and Chak No. 208/GB, Tehsil Samundri, District Faisalabad – Rs. 1071.100 million

9) Construction Re-construction of Metalled Road from Ichogil to Ghawindi–Barki Junction (Length: 47 km), District Lahore (Phase-I) – Rs. 1000 million

10) Feasibility Study for Exploring Water Potential of Reshi River – Rs. 194 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, I&C Secretary Tahir Raza Humdani, Chief Economist Masood Anwar and senior officers of the Board.