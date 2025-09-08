Open Menu

10 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 11.77b Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:57 PM

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 26th meeting of current financial year, here Monday, approved 10 major development schemes in the sectors of Public Buildings, Agriculture, Information & Culture, Roads, and Irrigation with an accumulative estimated cost of Rs 11.77 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 26th meeting of current financial year, here Monday, approved 10 major development schemes in the sectors of Public Buildings, Agriculture, Information & Culture, Roads, and Irrigation with an accumulative estimated cost of Rs 11.77 billion.

Chaired by P&D board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the meeting approved the following schemes:

1) Construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarters Jhang (Revised) – Rs. 2142.679 million

2) Productivity Enhancement of Cotton in Bahawalpur – Rs. 1764.490 million

3) Modernizing Agriculture Extension Services in Punjab (2025–26 to 2026–27) – Rs. 2126 million

4) Technology Advancement Program for Information & Culture Punjab (Position Paper Approved)

5) Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Lakisan Pull at KM No. 130 of Lahore–Sargodha Road to Lillian via Jhilla Makhdoom, Ghous Muhammad Wala, Miana Khu, Mateela and Chak 67/SB (Length: 36 km), District Sargodha – Rs.

934.200 million

6) Rehabilitation/Widening/Improvement of Road from Sargodha (Kachery Phatak) to Jhamra via Shaheenabad, Silanwali, Sobhaga and Shahnikdar (Length: 69 km), District Sargodha (Phase-I) – Rs. 1666.700 million

7) Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Chak No. 59/Janubi Railway Phatak via Chak No. 64/Janubi, Chak No. 136/Janubi to Sillanwall Mor, District Sargodha – Rs. 875.900 million

8) Widening/Improvement of Road from Samundri–Rajana Road at Khiderwala to Chak No. 242/GB at Khiderwala–Gojra Road via Chak No. 207/GB and Chak No. 208/GB, Tehsil Samundri, District Faisalabad – Rs. 1071.100 million

9) Construction Re-construction of Metalled Road from Ichogil to Ghawindi–Barki Junction (Length: 47 km), District Lahore (Phase-I) – Rs. 1000 million

10) Feasibility Study for Exploring Water Potential of Reshi River – Rs. 194 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, I&C Secretary Tahir Raza Humdani, Chief Economist Masood Anwar and senior officers of the Board.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

1 minute ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

1 minute ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

1 minute ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

1 minute ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

17 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

18 minutes ago
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

1 minute ago
 Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW ..

Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference

8 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muham ..

Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar

8 minutes ago
 Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala

Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala

8 minutes ago
 Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM resc ..

Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM rescheduled for Sept 10

8 minutes ago
 Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood ..

Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood: Musadik Malik

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business