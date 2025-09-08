10 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 11.77b Approved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 26th meeting of current financial year, here Monday, approved 10 major development schemes in the sectors of Public Buildings, Agriculture, Information & Culture, Roads, and Irrigation with an accumulative estimated cost of Rs 11.77 billion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 26th meeting of current financial year, here Monday, approved 10 major development schemes in the sectors of Public Buildings, Agriculture, Information & Culture, Roads, and Irrigation with an accumulative estimated cost of Rs 11.77 billion.
Chaired by P&D board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the meeting approved the following schemes:
1) Construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarters Jhang (Revised) – Rs. 2142.679 million
2) Productivity Enhancement of Cotton in Bahawalpur – Rs. 1764.490 million
3) Modernizing Agriculture Extension Services in Punjab (2025–26 to 2026–27) – Rs. 2126 million
4) Technology Advancement Program for Information & Culture Punjab (Position Paper Approved)
5) Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Lakisan Pull at KM No. 130 of Lahore–Sargodha Road to Lillian via Jhilla Makhdoom, Ghous Muhammad Wala, Miana Khu, Mateela and Chak 67/SB (Length: 36 km), District Sargodha – Rs.
934.200 million
6) Rehabilitation/Widening/Improvement of Road from Sargodha (Kachery Phatak) to Jhamra via Shaheenabad, Silanwali, Sobhaga and Shahnikdar (Length: 69 km), District Sargodha (Phase-I) – Rs. 1666.700 million
7) Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Chak No. 59/Janubi Railway Phatak via Chak No. 64/Janubi, Chak No. 136/Janubi to Sillanwall Mor, District Sargodha – Rs. 875.900 million
8) Widening/Improvement of Road from Samundri–Rajana Road at Khiderwala to Chak No. 242/GB at Khiderwala–Gojra Road via Chak No. 207/GB and Chak No. 208/GB, Tehsil Samundri, District Faisalabad – Rs. 1071.100 million
9) Construction Re-construction of Metalled Road from Ichogil to Ghawindi–Barki Junction (Length: 47 km), District Lahore (Phase-I) – Rs. 1000 million
10) Feasibility Study for Exploring Water Potential of Reshi River – Rs. 194 million
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, I&C Secretary Tahir Raza Humdani, Chief Economist Masood Anwar and senior officers of the Board.
Recent Stories
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
Muslim Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Aksar
Flood claims three lives in Jalalpur Pirwala
Hearing in liquor, weapons case against KP CM rescheduled for Sept 10
Strategic water diversions reduced impact of flood: Musadik Malik
More Stories From Business
-
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved1 minute ago
-
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed1 minute ago
-
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,17 minutes ago
-
President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat meets Pakistan's ..5 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for new electricity con ..2 hours ago
-
High-yield sugarcane varieties bring hope to local farmers7 hours ago
-
ICCI to work hand in hand with policymakers for economic revival7 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar6 hours ago
-
AGP rejects allegations of errors in Audit Reports, reaffirms commitment to transparency7 hours ago
-
SECP registers 3,278 new companies in August 20257 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more points6 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 316 billion in the market5 hours ago