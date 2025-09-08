Open Menu

LCCI Office-bearers Elected Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has elected unopposed office-bearers including Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal as President, Tanveer Ahmed as Senior Vice President and Khurram Lodhi as Vice President, the chamber's spokesman confirmed to media here Monday

Saigal nomination was endorsed by Chairman of PIAF–Pioneer Progressive Alliance, Mian Anjum Nisar and former LCCI President, Muhammad Ali Mian.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal has a long and successful record of political and administrative services within the LCCI. He previously served as Vice President of the LCCI and also held the position of Acting Chairman of Karachi Port Trust. With vast experience in trade, industry, trade and economic affairs, he is considered a seasoned professional capable of steering the chamber towards greater progress.

The nomination papers were received by the Secretary General Shahid Khalild while scrutinized by members of the Election Commission, including Nasrullah Mughal, Yousaf Shah and Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir, who announced the unopposed election of all three office-bearers after no other candidates submitted nomination papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that these three seats had fallen vacant due to the personal commitments of the previous office-bearers who resigned from their positions. However, they would perform their duties untill September 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal pledged to remain in close contact with all members of the chamber and to address their issues on a priority basis. He said that the LCCI would continue to play a pivotal role in promoting trade and industry, facilitating businesses and strengthening the economic foundation of the country.

Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and members of the Executive Committee were also present at the announcement ceremony.

