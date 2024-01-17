Defence minister highlights defence cooperation scope with Jordanian envoy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan, Dr Maen Khreasat called on caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder here on Wednesday.

The minister welcomed the dignitary and appreciated the bilateral brotherly relations between the two countries.

The defence minister highlighted the scope of cooperation in defence industry particularly through co-production and sharing of expertise in defence technology, a news release said.

The defence industries of the two countries can collaborate by sharing research and development (R&D). Both sides agreed that there was a significant potential that could be realized in all domains of defence cooperation i.e. military training, security and defence industry.