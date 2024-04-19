Dera police arrested 10 drug peddlers

Dera police during the operations arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered 2700 grams of hashish, 683 grams of ice recovered in the limits of various police stations in the district on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operations arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered 2700 grams of hashish, 683 grams of ice recovered in the limits of various police stations in the district on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Dera police intensified the crackdown against the drug peddlers.

During the operations, SHO Dera Town Khalid Javed Lashari with Police team seized 510 grams of hashish from the possession of Dawar Khan son of Hidayatullah resident of Takwara, while Zehar Khan son of Gul Zaman resident of

Zafarabad was arrested and 210 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.

Police also arrested Barkatullah son of Saifur Rahman, resident of Zafarabad, and recovered 270 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.

During another operation, SHO Police Station Gomal University Malik Imran with police team, a single 12 bore gun with ammunition was recovered from the possession of Imam Bakhsh son of Ghulam Akbar resident of Haji Morah. While another accused Gulab Khan son of Hukm Deen resident of Tank was arrested and 45 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession. While police also arrested suspects involved in the case of sexual assault, the accused identified as Farooq son of Imam Bakhsh and Adnan son of Farooq resident of Haji Mora.

Meanwhile, SHO Paharpur police station Samar Abbas with police team recovered 750 hashish and 250 grams of ice from Ismail Shah son of Amir Shah resident of Siddiqabad while another criminal Sher Ali son of Haqnawaz resident of Siddiqabad was also arrested.

Similarly SHO police station Daraban Abdul Ghaffar Khan with police team recovered 505 grams of hashish and 143 grams of ice from the possession of Mohammad Nauman son of Ajab Khan.

SHO Parowa police station Sibatin Hussain with police team recovered 48 grams of hashish from the possession of Mohammad Ramzan son of Ghulam Hussain and 45 grams of hashish from the possession of Gul Zaman son of Muhammad Aslam resident of Babbar Pakka.

SHO police station Kirri Khasor Faheem Abbas Khan with Police team while conducting operations recovered 310 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Ashraf son of Fateh Sher resident of Bhakkar.

SHO Police Station Darazinda Taib Deen Khan with Police team recovered 530 grams of hashish and 60 grams of ice from the possession of Awal Mir son of Mirza Khan resident of Darazanda.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.