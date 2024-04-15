Open Menu

District Administration Launches Relief Efforts In Rain-affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

District administration launches relief efforts in rain-affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district administration in Khyber has initiated relief operations in areas affected by recent rains.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, along with Assistant Commissioner (Jamrud) Dr Amir Zaib and PDMA coordinator Abdul Ghani, visited the affected houses in Jamrud after the recent rains.

AC Jamrud met with the owners of the affected houses and provided them with tents and other items.The DC of Khyber district has instructed all administrative officers and tehsildars to visit the affected areas for surveys, enabling steps to provide them with every possible relief.

Related Topics

Visit Jamrud All Rains

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

21 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

3 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

3 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

3 hours ago
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

4 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

4 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan