District Administration Launches Relief Efforts In Rain-affected Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district administration in Khyber has initiated relief operations in areas affected by recent rains.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, along with Assistant Commissioner (Jamrud) Dr Amir Zaib and PDMA coordinator Abdul Ghani, visited the affected houses in Jamrud after the recent rains.
AC Jamrud met with the owners of the affected houses and provided them with tents and other items.The DC of Khyber district has instructed all administrative officers and tehsildars to visit the affected areas for surveys, enabling steps to provide them with every possible relief.
