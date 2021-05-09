UrduPoint.com
Don't Let Your Guard Down Against COVID-19: President To Countrymen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday urged the countrymen not to let the anti-COVID guard down and keep following the precautions and strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during Holy Ramazan and Eid.

The president said people of Pakistan must be doing something good that COVID-19 had not overwhelmed Pakistan like in neighboring countries.

"We are on a plateau of around 4000 daily cases. Don't let your guard down. Strictly follow SOPs, in Ramadan/Eid & all smart lockdown policies. Allah will keep you safe," the president twitted.\867

More Stories From Pakistan

