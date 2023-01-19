UrduPoint.com

DPO Appoints Lady SHO In Shahpur City PS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 07:34 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Mohammad Tariq Aziz has appointed Lady Sub Inspector Asma Kiran Sonia as Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Shahpur City here on Thursday.

On this occasion, DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that women are not less than men in terms of efficiency.

The department has good expectations from women SHOs. He hoped that Asma Kiran Sonia will play an important role in suppressing crimes.

Muhammad Tariq Aziz further said that women have a vital role in nation building and contributed a lot for the country.

