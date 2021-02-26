UrduPoint.com
Driving Test System Being Shifted On Latest Technology: CPO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Driving test system being shifted on latest technology: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian said that latest technology was being adopted for driving test in order to ensure merit and transparency in issuing of driving licenses to the citizens.

Addressing a ceremony after inauguration of newly established E-Sing Testing Centre here on Friday, CPO Mehboob Rasheed Mian said that different changes were being made in the system by converting it on latest technology for issuing of driving license.

He said that police is being shifted towards smart technology and E-testing center has been established to make issuance of driving license procedure transparent. He said that computer test would be conducted from the applicants of driving license. He said that transparency and accountability would be ensured in all matters of police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar said that E-Testing centre would make driving license system transparent as the applicant would pass computerized tests. He said that the police system was being converted to latest technology which not only facilitate masses but it would also help issue driving license to only eligible candidates.

CTO added that maximum efforts were being utilized to ensure easy provision of police services for the citizens in all matters.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua, SP Motoway police Nadeem Ashraf, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Salahuddin , SPC Saleem Khan Niazi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

