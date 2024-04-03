Drug Peddler Arrested, Hashish Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish and ice from his possession in the limits of Daraban Police Station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Station House Officer (SHO) Daraban during the operation arrested the drug peddler Anees Khan resident of Darazinda and recovered 575 hashish and 135 grams of ice from his possession.
Police registered the case against the drug peddler and started further investigations.
