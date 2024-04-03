Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Drug peddler arrested, hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish and ice from his possession in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Station House Officer (SHO) Daraban during the operation arrested the drug peddler Anees Khan resident of Darazinda and recovered 575 hashish and 135 grams of ice from his possession.

Police registered the case against the drug peddler and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in ..

President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of St ..

10 minutes ago
 Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering wome ..

Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes

11 minutes ago
 PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

4 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

9 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

18 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

18 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

18 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan