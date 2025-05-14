Drug Peddler Arrested :Hashish Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 07:34 PM
Dera police during the operation against drug peddlers arrested the accused, recovered hashish from his possession in the limits of Giloti Police station
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Dera police during the operation against drug peddlers arrested the accused, recovered hashish from his possession in the limits of Giloti Police station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the SHO Giloti Police Station Israr Hussain Baloch along with his team conducted an operation and recovered 505 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Qudratullah son of Attaullah resident of Shahzada.
The police arrested the accused and a case has been registered against him in the Giloti Police station for further proceedings.
Recent Stories
Seven suspects arrested with narcotics
Drug peddler arrested :Hashish recovered
Business community hails SC’s decision on sales tax in Ex. FATA, PATA
E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform
DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex
Youth commits suicide
Valiant Armed Forces fortified by unwavering national resolve defended motherlan ..
IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'
Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement scandal
Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to enhance CRVS system
Dollar edges up against Pakistan’s Rupee mid budget preparations, rising oil p ..
Authorities ordered search and strike operations in Kohat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven suspects arrested with narcotics44 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler arrested :Hashish recovered46 seconds ago
-
E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform9 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex9 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide9 minutes ago
-
Valiant Armed Forces fortified by unwavering national resolve defended motherland in heroic manner: ..9 minutes ago
-
IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'19 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement scandal19 minutes ago
-
Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to enhance CRVS system22 minutes ago
-
Authorities ordered search and strike operations in Kohat19 minutes ago
-
CM, UNICEF Representative discuss collaborative development plan to improve health, education21 minutes ago
-
NAB partners with CCP to curb bid rigging22 minutes ago