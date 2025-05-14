Drug peddler arrested :Hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Dera police during the operation against drug peddlers arrested the accused, recovered hashish from his possession in the limits of Giloti Police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the SHO Giloti Police Station Israr Hussain Baloch along with his team conducted an operation and recovered 505 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Qudratullah son of Attaullah resident of Shahzada.

The police arrested the accused and a case has been registered against him in the Giloti Police station for further proceedings.