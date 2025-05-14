Business Community Hails SC’s Decision On Sales Tax In Ex. FATA, PATA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 07:26 PM
Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and prominent industrialist Mirza Abdul Rehman, along with other prominent industrialists and the business community of Pakistan have hailed the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on sales tax in Ex. FATA and PATA
In the joint statement, they said that this decision of the Supreme Court is not only an effective solution to the long-standing grievances of the business community but also an important milestone in paving the way for industrial development across Pakistan.
Former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and prominent industrialist Mirza Abdul Rehman said a statement issued here on Wednesday.
This decision will restore the confidence of industrialists, improve the investment climate and stabilise the country’s economy, Mirza said.
Senior business leaders further said that unfortunately, some unrelated elements took advantage of the tax relief of FATA and PATA, which resulted in severe damage to the domestic industry and local industrialists were subjected to unfair competition.
He said that now this decision will play a decisive role in the revival of the domestic industry, increase in employment opportunities and promote exports.
Mirza Abdul Rehman, along with other industrialists, has strongly demanded that the Federal government ensure the immediate and complete implementation of this important court decision, so that the business community and industries across the country, including FATA and PATA, can get equal development opportunities.
