Open Menu

Business Community Hails SC’s Decision On Sales Tax In Ex. FATA, PATA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Business community hails SC’s decision on sales tax in Ex. FATA, PATA

Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and prominent industrialist Mirza Abdul Rehman, along with other prominent industrialists and the business community of Pakistan have hailed the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on sales tax in Ex. FATA and PATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and prominent industrialist Mirza Abdul Rehman, along with other prominent industrialists and the business community of Pakistan have hailed the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on sales tax in Ex. FATA and PATA.

In the joint statement, they said that this decision of the Supreme Court is not only an effective solution to the long-standing grievances of the business community but also an important milestone in paving the way for industrial development across Pakistan.

Former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and prominent industrialist Mirza Abdul Rehman said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

This decision will restore the confidence of industrialists, improve the investment climate and stabilise the country’s economy, Mirza said.

Senior business leaders further said that unfortunately, some unrelated elements took advantage of the tax relief of FATA and PATA, which resulted in severe damage to the domestic industry and local industrialists were subjected to unfair competition.

He said that now this decision will play a decisive role in the revival of the domestic industry, increase in employment opportunities and promote exports.

Mirza Abdul Rehman, along with other industrialists, has strongly demanded that the Federal government ensure the immediate and complete implementation of this important court decision, so that the business community and industries across the country, including FATA and PATA, can get equal development opportunities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Business community hails SC’s decision on sales ..

Business community hails SC’s decision on sales tax in Ex. FATA, PATA

4 minutes ago
 E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international fi ..

E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex

DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex

4 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

4 minutes ago
 Valiant Armed Forces fortified by unwavering natio ..

Valiant Armed Forces fortified by unwavering national resolve defended motherlan ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'

IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'

15 minutes ago
Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement ..

Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement scandal

15 minutes ago
 Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to ..

Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to enhance CRVS system

18 minutes ago
 Dollar edges up against Pakistan’s Rupee mid bud ..

Dollar edges up against Pakistan’s Rupee mid budget preparations, rising oil p ..

29 minutes ago
 Authorities ordered search and strike operations i ..

Authorities ordered search and strike operations in Kohat

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan street child football team begins trainin ..

Pakistan street child football team begins training for Norway Cup 2025

15 minutes ago
 CM, UNICEF Representative discuss collaborative de ..

CM, UNICEF Representative discuss collaborative development plan to improve heal ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business